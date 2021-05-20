Mandate confusion over face covering requirements

Chaffee County, CO – Chaffee County Public Health adopted an updated local Public Health Order in response to the current Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and recent Colorado state-wide amended Public Health Order issued May 14th by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). The Chaffee Public Health Order 2020-08 Amendment #19, effective today, May 18th, modifies the indoor mask requirement to align with the state and current scientific stance. The Order now allows vaccinated individuals to go without any type of face covering in most settings. However, any individual 11 years or older, who is unvaccinated is still encouraged to wear a face covering within indoor spaces where members of different households are present.