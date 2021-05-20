newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Mandate confusion over face covering requirements

q13fox.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom state to local to federal officials, the messaging is conflicting whether face masks are required when entering businesses. Q13 News' Matt Lorch details the latest updates from officials.

www.q13fox.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Masks#Federal Officials#State Officials#Q13 News#Businesses#News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Akron, OHthereporternewspaperonline.com

City Of Akron To Rescind Local Face Covering Mandate In Accordance With Federal Guidelines

— Due to updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Ohio Department of Health, and Summit County Public Health, Mayor Dan Horrigan and Council President Margo Sommerville have asked Akron City Council to rescind Ordinance No. 214-2020 which required all persons in public places within the city to wear a face covering to limit the spread of COVID-19. If passed by Akron City Council this evening, the anticipated repeal will take effect immediately.
RetailJacksonville Journal Courier

Businesses no longer required to enforce face coverings, vaccine check

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s emergency rule requiring businesses to mandate masks has been repealed and a leading retailers association says they are not being asked to check customers’ vaccine status but could if they wanted. Pritzker first issued a mask mandate on May 1, 2020. He then filed consecutive 150-day emergency...
Public Healthpocahontastimes.com

Face covering requirement lifted for fully vaccinated West Virginians only

Gov. Jim Justice and members of the West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic response leadership team held another news briefing Friday to update the public on the State’s latest pandemic response efforts. During Friday’s briefing, Justice outlined the CDC’s recent announcement that anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and...
Coralville, IAKCJJ

Coralville mayor ends proclamation requiring face covering

(City of Coralville news release) Coralville Mayor John A. Lundell today, May 18, 2021, ended the proclamation requiring that persons wear face coverings over the nose and mouth when in a public place and one cannot stay six feet away from others. The proclamation had been in effect since November 13, 2020.
Chaffee County, CObuenavistacolorado.org

Chaffee Local Public Health Order Amendment #19 Updates Face Covering Requirements for Vaccinated Individuals

Chaffee County, CO – Chaffee County Public Health adopted an updated local Public Health Order in response to the current Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and recent Colorado state-wide amended Public Health Order issued May 14th by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). The Chaffee Public Health Order 2020-08 Amendment #19, effective today, May 18th, modifies the indoor mask requirement to align with the state and current scientific stance. The Order now allows vaccinated individuals to go without any type of face covering in most settings. However, any individual 11 years or older, who is unvaccinated is still encouraged to wear a face covering within indoor spaces where members of different households are present.
Public Healthkhn.org

Confusion Reigns As Some Cling To Face Coverings, Others Feel The Breeze

Americans who ventured out over the weekend faced a patchwork of inconsistent rules. Vaccinated Americans spent the most normal weekend for more than a year exploring restored freedoms to gather without masks but also dilemmas over personal and collective responsibility sparked by new government health guidance. After many months of being told to mask up and keep their distance, millions of citizens are now grappling with when, whether and where to ditch or wear face coverings as a more hopeful stage dawns in a still dangerous crisis. (Collinson, 5/17)
Public Healthbeloitwi.gov

Beloit City Council Ends Social Distancing, City-Wide Face Covering Requirements

The Beloit City Council has removed its social distancing and face covering requirements based on updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. The CDC recent stated that fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear face coverings while in public spaces. The City of Beloit is following the recommendations of the CDC and is removing the requirement.
Johnston County, NCjocoreport.com

Face Coverings Will Still Be Required In Johnston County Courtrooms

On Friday, NC Governor Roy Cooper lifted gathering limits and social distancing requirements in all settings and the indoor mask mandate for most settings. Today, Johnston County Chief Resident Superior Court Judge Tom Lock and Chief District Court Judge Paul Holcombe signed an Amended Administrative Order that will continue to require face coverings in courtroom settings at the Johnston County Courthouse.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Effective May 29, Massachusetts To Rescind Face Covering Order & Issue Advisory Which Requires Masks Indoors at Schools

BOSTON – In line with updated CDC face covering guidance, the Baker-Polito Administration will rescind the current face covering order and issue a new face covering advisory effective May 29. Non-vaccinated individuals are advised to continue wearing face masks and to continue distancing in most settings. The advisory will also...