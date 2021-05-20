newsbreak-logo
Brooklyn, NY

Child falls through grate in Brooklyn playground and into subway station

By Kerry Burke
NY Daily News
 11 hours ago

An 11-year-old boy took a hellish tumble through an emergency subway grate at a Brooklyn playground Wednesday, authorities said. The youngster was playing at the Rudd Playground on Aberdeen St., when he dropped through a grate leading to an area in the Bushwick Ave.-Aberdeen St. L-train station just after 5 p.m., police said.

