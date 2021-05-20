newsbreak-logo
Hungry Hong Kong

The Lazy Coconut Phuket

Posted by 
Hungry Hong Kong
Hungry Hong Kong
 9 hours ago

Lunch at The Lazy CoconutDaniel Haddad

If you’re looking for a family friendly beach club located on picture perfect Bangtao Beach you’re sure to love The Lazy Coconut. The relaxed and chill venue oozes tropical beach vibes and has a plenty of corners for that Instagram worthy shot. We loved the swing adorned bar, refreshing swimming pool, cute and rustic cabanas, and tranquil tables ideal for spending a long day at the beach. The menu is varied and brimming with dishes that were made for sharing. Check out their seafood and BBQ boards if you’re visiting with friends and make sure to delve into a few of their healthy dips and salads for a vibrant and satisfying lunch. Highlights during our meal included the flavourful Mezze Plate with Hummus, Olives, Crudites, Pita Bread and Baba Ganoush, the perfectly prepared Chicken Souvlaki with Tzatziki Sauce, the Horiatiki Salad with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Feta Cheese and Olives, the Papaya Salad with Fermented Crab “Som Tum”, the fragrant and juicy Andaman Sea Prawns, the Whole Seabass in coconut leaves and the mouthwatering fall-off-the-bone Slow-Roasted Pork Spareribs. The Fresh Fruit and Homemade Coconut Ice Cream served in the Shell is not one to miss and was an ideal treat to enjoy while lazing beside the pool. Relax with a few of their tropical cocktails or cold, refreshing coconuts to pair with your meal and book a front row table to enjoy one of the best sunsets on the island. Twinpalms offers a free shuttle service to and from The Lazy Coconut for guests staying at the hotel. A must visit for those who crave a deserted island meets Bali destination.

ABOUT

We are a full time travelling family, world schooling our kids one trip at a time. Check out our articles to find the best street food, world class Michelin star restaurants, five star resorts, far flung beaches, and tips on travelling with kids and homeschooling.

 http://hungryhongkong.net
Marco’s Restaurant at Amari Vogue Krabi

Step into a picturesque beachfront setting and devour mouthwatering fresh fare at Marco’s located at luxurious Amari Vogue Krabi. We loved the grand dining area, elegant high ceilings, sliding glass doors which offer spectacular views of the crystal blue sea, and the impeccable service at the alluring restaurant. Lunches were breezy and relaxing and the candlelit, ambient setting each evening was ideal for celebrations or a memorable dinner during your stay. Highlights off the menu included the Caesar Salad with Romaine Lettuce, Classic Caesar Dressing, Chicken Breast, Boiled Egg, Crispy Bacon, Herb Croutons and Parmesan Cheese, the Australian Aged Prime Beef Burger, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Crispy Whole Wheat Bun, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Oyster Mushrooms, French Fries the Creamy Shimeji Mushroom Soup made with Leek, Potato and a touch of Coconut with Fresh Shaved Parmesan and Truffle Oil, the "Gang Som Pla" Southern Sour Curry with Seabass, Vegetables, Coconut and Tamarind the "Miang Pla Kapong" Wild Piper Leaves wrapped with White Snapper, Dry Shrimps, Peanuts, Lime, Ginger, Onion and Roasted Coconut, the "Thod Man Koong" Battered Prawn Cake with a touch of Pork and Coriander Root served with a Sweet Plum Sauce, the "Phar Pla Salmon" Hand-Cut Salmon Diced and Marinated with Lime Juice, Lemongrass, Shallots, Mint Leaves and Kaffir Lime, the "Tom Yum Goong" Hot and Sour Soup with Galangal, Lemongrass, Cherry Tomatoes, Straw Mushrooms, Onions and Kaffir Lime, the Battered Sea Bass Fillet with Panko Bread and Hand-Cut Potato Fries served with Truffle Mayonnaise and White Vinegar and the Seafood Risotto with Smooth Aquarelle Rice, Truffle Oil, Sea Prawns and Squid served in a Parmesan Basket. Our children couldn’t get enough of their pastas and pizzas and we couldn’t resit finishing our meals with a sweet mango sticky rice. A must dine spot if you are staying on Tubkaak Beach and craving authentic Thai fare or Western favourites in an idyllic establishment.
Posted by
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Amari Vogue Krabi: Modern luxury on one of Thailand’s most beautiful beaches

If you’re looking for style, luxury, and amazing facilities on Krabi’s Tubkaak beach, Amari Vogue is an ideal choice for your next holiday. This modern, five star resort has all you need and more, with a spectacular beachfront location, contemporary sumptuous rooms, three pools, and mouthwatering dining we barely set foot out of the resort during our stay. Our two bedroom pool villa was the ideal sanctuary to relax and unwind, and had more than enough space for our family. Our private pool was large and refreshing and we were in awe of the dreamy outdoor bathtub. The spacious lounge and dining area were great for eating in-villa and we loved dining at Marco's, the resorts elegant beachfront restaurant. Days were spent jumping from one pool to the next, playing in the fully equipped Kids Club, and indulging in a tranquil massage at the world class spa. You can’t get a better location for Krabi sunsets and Amari Vogue’s beach bar is ideal for a cocktail and watching the sky light up with your feet in the sand. The staff are eager to please each and every guest and certain to remember your family’s pefrences to ensure a luxurious and unforgettable stay. &nbsp;A perfect choice if you are in search of modern luxury on one of Thailand’s most beautiful beaches.
