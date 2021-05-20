Flood Warning issued for Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Linn Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne affecting Linn KS County. Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until late Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne. * Until late Tuesday morning. * At 7:46 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 29.3 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 31.8 feet Friday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday morning. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Low lying farmland and other rural land floods. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Highway 152 floods 0.75 miles west of La Cygne. If Middle Creek is also flooding Highway 152, the only route into or out of la cygne will be the County Road, or 4th Street, leading north from La Cygne. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 1am 1am 1am Marais Des Cygnes River La Cygne 25.0 29.3 Wed 7pm 29.5 31.1 31.6