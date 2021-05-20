Flood Warning issued for Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 14:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Linn Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne affecting Linn KS County. Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until late Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post. * From Thursday afternoon to late Tuesday morning. * At 8:01 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.9 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 32.3 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday morning. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying farmland occurs and water begins to affect Stateline Road north of the gauge. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 1am 1am 1am Marais Des Cygnes River Trading Post 27.0 25.9 Wed 8pm 26.2 28.1 31.9