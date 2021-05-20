newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Linn County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Linn by NWS

weather.gov
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 14:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Linn Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne affecting Linn KS County. Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until late Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post. * From Thursday afternoon to late Tuesday morning. * At 8:01 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.9 feet. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 32.3 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday morning. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying farmland occurs and water begins to affect Stateline Road north of the gauge. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 1am 1am 1am Marais Des Cygnes River Trading Post 27.0 25.9 Wed 8pm 26.2 28.1 31.9

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Linn County, KS
City
Linn, KS
City
Lacygne, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Missouri Flooding#Linn Ks Counties#Fld Obs#Linn Forecast Flooding#Flood Stage#Linn Ks County#Moderate Flooding#Motorists#Moderate Severity#Stateline Road North#Low Lying Farmland#Target Area#Cygnes#Deaths#Duration#Stg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Linn County, KSweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Linn A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne The hydrologic outlook is no longer in effect as the affected locations have been upgraded to a Flood Warning. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/.