Osage County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Osage by NWS

weather.gov
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 03:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Osage County in east central Kansas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 746 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Osage City, Carbondale, Overbrook, Lyndon, Burlingame, Scranton, Quenemo, Melvern, Olivet, Pomona Lake and Melvern Lake. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
Coffey County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coffey, Lyon, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coffey; Lyon; Osage SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN OSAGE...NORTHWESTERN COFFEY AND EAST CENTRAL LYON COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 324 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles west of Lebo, moving northeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Osage City, Lebo, Neosho Rapids, Reading, Olivet, Beto Junction and Melvern Lake. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 139 and 157.
Anderson County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Douglas, Franklin, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Anderson; Douglas; Franklin; Osage SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FRANKLIN...NORTHWESTERN ANDERSON...SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS AND EASTERN OSAGE COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM CDT At 418 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pomona Lake to near Richmond. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Ottawa, Baldwin City, Wellsville, Overbrook, Centropolis, Pomona, Richmond, Williamsburg, Quenemo, Melvern, Lone Star, Princeton, Lane, Rantoul, Pomona Lake and Globe. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 160 and 198.
Osage County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osage, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osage; Shawnee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SHAWNEE AND NORTHERN OSAGE COUNTIES At 1119 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Perry to near Scranton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Topeka, Carbondale, Tecumseh, Richland, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Scranton, Pauline and Berryton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 354 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 156 and 188. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Osage County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Osage, Wabaunsee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osage; Wabaunsee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT FOR SHAWNEE...SOUTHEASTERN WABAUNSEE AND NORTHERN OSAGE COUNTIES At 1100 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles north of Topeka to 4 miles southwest of Harveyville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Topeka, Carbondale, Eskridge, Tecumseh, Richland, Dover, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Scranton, Harveyville, Willard, Pauline, Keene and Berryton. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 342 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 156 and 188. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Douglas County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Osage, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas; Jackson; Jefferson; Osage; Shawnee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR JEFFERSON...SHAWNEE...DOUGLAS NORTHEASTERN OSAGE AND SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES UNTIL 445 AM CDT At 355 AM CDT, Doppler Radar was tracking strong easterly winds from dissipating showers that could gust up to 50 mph. It is possible you may hear no thunder and have little to no rain with these strong winds. Locations impacted include Topeka, Lawrence, Baldwin City, Carbondale, Valley Falls, Oskaloosa, Tecumseh, Eudora, Richland, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Perry, McLouth, Meriden, Scranton, Hoyt, Ozawkie and Nortonville. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 351 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 165 and 205.