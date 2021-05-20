Flood Warning issued for Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-23 03:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Miami The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie affecting Miami County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie. * Until early Sunday morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 34.2 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning and continue falling to 21.2 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Low-lying areas along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, 347th Road or Main Street east of Highway 169 is under water. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 1am 1am 1am Marais Des Cygnes River Osawatomie 28.0 34.2 Wed 7pm 32.5 28.8 28.6