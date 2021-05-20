Duke promoting Nina King to be next athletic director

newsbreak-logo
Duke is promoting Nina King to be its next athletic director, the school announced Wednesday. King, who joined Duke’s athletic department in September 2008 and serves as senior deputy director of athletics, will replace Kevin White, who is retiring Sept. 1 after 13 years at the school. She will become the first woman to serve as Duke’s athletic director and the third Black woman to lead a Power 5 athletic department, joining Virginia’s Carla Williams and Vanderbilt’s Candice Storey Lee.

