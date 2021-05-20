newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker wants Tiger Woods to serve as an assistant

ktbb.com
 17 hours ago

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Steve Stricker has been in touch with Tiger Woods about being a vice captain on his U.S. Ryder Cup team this fall, and though it is too early to say whether Woods can be part of the team in person, it’s clear the captain wants him there.

ktbb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rickie Fowler
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidents Cup#Team Captain#Captain America#Vice Captain#The Pga Of America#Ocean Course#Kiawah Island#S C#Whistling Straits#Crutches#Southern California#Assistants#Love#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Times Daily

Steve Stricker eagles 18th to take Regions Tradition lead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Defending champion Steve Stricker made a long eagle putt on the final hole for 7-under 65 and the third-round lead Saturday in the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
WGAU

Alex Cejka wins Regions Tradition playoff over Stricker

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — (AP) — With a big comeback and an even bigger putt, Alex Cejka ensured he won't have to wait or play his way into events for a while. Cejka won the Regions Tradition on Sunday in only his third PGA Tour Champions start, beating defending champion Steve Stricker with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff to earn a full exemption for the next two seasons.
Gwinnett Daily Post

Alex Cejka wins first major, outduels Steve Stricker in playoff

Alex Cejka went from alternate in need of a break to winning the first major of his career as he prevailed over Steve Stricker in the first hole of a playoff on Sunday to win the Regions Tradition at Birmingham, Ala. Cejka carded a 14-foot birdie putt on the playoff...
fox4news.com

Rory McIlroy wins at Quail Hollow to end victory drought

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Rory McIlroy found his comfort zone at Quail Hollow and left with a trophy he badly needed. McIlroy closed with a 3-under 68 and made it tough on himself at the end Sunday, driving into the hazard left of the 18th fairway and needing two putts from 45 feet for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.
Kenosha News.com

5 things to know about the American Family Insurance Championship

Steve Stricker has first-hand knowledge of how golfers are treated at the best tournaments. He has seen all kinds of setups and player accommodations during his 30-plus years as a professional and 27-plus years on the PGA Tour. His goal with the American Family Insurance Championship, the PGA Tour Champions event the Madison resident hosts at University Ridge Golf Course, is to put on a tournament players will remember.
GolfDetroit News

Sunday's golf: McIlroy ends 18 months without winning at Quail Hollow

Charlotte, N.C. — Rory McIlroy found his comfort zone at Quail Hollow and left with a trophy he badly needed. McIlroy closed with a 3-under 68 and made it tough on himself at the end Sunday, driving into the hazard left of the 18th fairway and needing two putts from 45 feet for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.
SportsJanesville Gazette

Weekend Sports In Brief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy found his comfort zone at Quail Hollow and left with a trophy he badly needed. McIlroy closed with a 3-under 68 and made it tough on himself at the end Sunday, driving into the hazard left of the 18th fairway and needing two putts from 45 feet for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.
Boston Globe

Rory McIlroy ends 18-month drought with victory in Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy found his comfort zone at Quail Hollow and left with a trophy he badly needed. McIlroy closed with a 3-under-par 68 and made it tough on himself at the end Sunday, driving into the hazard left of the 18th fairway and needing two putts from 45 feet for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.
antigoradio.com

Stricker Falls Short in Traditions Playoff

Madison’s Steve Stricker fell just short of winning the third PGA Tour Champions major of his career. Stricker, who won the Regions Tradition the last time it was held in 2019, a month after winning the U.S. Senior Open, had a three stroke lead in the final round Sunday. But Alex Cejka rallied to take the lead before Stricker came to 18 needing to make a putt to force a playoff, which he did.
Antelope Valley Press

TALKING POINTS

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. took his late father’s newly restored Chevy Nova out for a spin on Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekend to pace the field before the Xfinity Series race Saturday. Then his JR Motorsports drivers did their part to honor the NASCAR legacy of their owner’s family.
AL.com

Playoff decides major winner at Regions Tradition

Alex Cejka birdied the first playoff hole to earn a PGA Tour Champions major victory in the Regions Tradition on Sunday. Cejka had overtaken Steve Stricker on the back nine in the final round on the Greystone Founders Course at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Hoover. But Stricker forced the playoff with a birdie on the 72nd hole as both golfers finished at 18-under-par 270 for the four-round tournament.
telegraphherald.com

Sports briefs: Allgaier beats teammate, Earnhardt Jr. paces Xfinity field

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. took his late father’s newly restored Chevy Nova out for a spin on Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekend to pace the field before the Xfinity Series race Saturday. Then his JR Motorsports drivers did their part to honor the NASCAR legacy of their owner’s family. Justin Allgaier held off teammate Josh Berry in overtime to win the Xfinity event at Darlington, becoming two of three JR Motorsports racers to finish in the top six. A fourth JRM driver, Noah Gragson, had crossed the finish line fourth and appeared to win a $100,000 bonus. But he was disqualified after his car failed inspection and he dropped to 40th, last in the field. “Obviously, Dale’s history in this sport, Dale Jr.’s history in this sport, runs extremely deep,” Allgaier said. To win this race in that atmosphere, he said, “I don’t know if you can describe those emotions.” Allgaier didn’t move in front until the final 10 laps, when he passed Berry for the lead. Then the race’s eighth and final caution five laps later set up the two-lap overtime shootout that Allgaier claimed for his first win at the track nicknamed “Too Tough To Tame.” BASEBALL.
GolfTyler Morning Telegraph

Hammer leads Americans to 7-5 lead in Walker Cup at Seminole

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Cole Hammer and Ricky Castillo each won two matches Saturday in the Walker Cup and the United States took a 7-5 lead into the final day as it goes for its fifth straight victory on home soil. “A lot of ups and downs,” U.S. captain...