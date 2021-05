On Monday, May 10th, the Vegas Golden Knights were playing in their second to last game of the season against their second-place division rival; the Colorado Avalanche. The tilt between these two clubs was mostly for bragging rights, as both teams had already clinched the playoffs, and both are looking to capture the top spot in the West Division. The Golden Knights did clinch the top spot in the West Division, even though they lost to Avalanche by a score of 2-1. The game was a precursor to what we should expect from these two teams in the playoffs, so without further ado, let’s jump right in and analyze the three biggest takeaways from last night’s game.