PIAA District 11 3A girls track: Liberty’s Emily Jobes and Easton’s Autumn Ford come up big

Emily Jobes has run faster, but there were no complaints from the Liberty High School senior following her victory in the 3,200-meter run Wednesday at the PIAA District 11 Class 3A girls track and field championships.

She’s through to states at Shippensburg next Saturday and feels she’s peaking enough to be able to peek at what’s ahead.

“The 3,200 [at states] is going to be very competitive,” she said, “but I’m just excited to get in the mix of things to see what I can do,”

By contrast, Easton’s Autumn Ford had never run faster than her winning time of 15.30 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles, which was particularly satisfying because there was a great deal of uncertainty for the longest time this season about her ability to compete at all.

“I was out for most of the season this year because I hurt my leg,” Ford said. “So I was just trying to get back into shape. They thought I had a stress fracture, so I was on crutches for a week and I couldn’t run for two weeks.”

Now that she’s moving faster than ever, it’s but a distant memory.

Actually, being forced to miss all of last season when the plug was pulled on all spring athletics due the coronavirus pandemic hurt her more than any injury.

“It was horrible because, I don’t know, if I would have done it last year, I felt like my times would have been in the 14s by now.”

Ford has been to states before as a member of Easton’s 1,600 relay team, but this is the first time she’ll be competing in an individual event.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “I can’t wait to go.”

Wednesday’s championships featured all kids of other standout performances:

Among them:

♦ Parkland’s Grace Nation with a winning distance of 37-5.75 in the triple jump.

“I’m super excited,” she said. “This is my first year going. I almost qualified as a freshman, but just super excited to see what the girls in the state bring, and I’m not even going to come in with any expectations. I’m just going to try to do my best.”

♦ Nazareth’s Alexis Doherty running a personal best time of 57.78 to win the 400.

“My goal since the beginning all year was sub-58,” she said, “and I just trusted all my training and really worked for it. So crossing the line in 57 meant a lot to me.”

♦ Lydia Wallace of Jim Thorpe’s personal record of 46.31 in winning the 300 hurdles.

♦ Makenna Fortner of Nazareth’s winning leap of 17-5.5 in the long jump. It was her best effort in a meet, but the senior hit 17-9 before in practice, so there’s room for improvement in her first and last appearance at the state meet.

“I know basketball states,” she said, “but that’s totally different, so it’s going to be a whole new playing field for me. It’s going to be interesting. I’m excited.”

♦ Southern Lehigh’s winning time of 49.57 in the 400 relay. Gianna Smith, Madison Trout, Taylor Graver and Marley Chase did the damage in a tight race that included fourth-place Wilson setting a school-record of 50.56 in finishing fourth.

♦ The Emmaus 3,200 relay team of Ashleigh McNellis, Hailey Reinhard, Kera Reinhard and Keerstin Augustin winning decisively in 9:34.34, their best time.

District 11 Class 3A Girls Track & Field Championships

Finals

100: 1. Madison Trout (Southern Lehigh) 12.08; 2. Kaila O’Connor (Jim Thorpe) 12.33; 3. Naeema Salau (Parkland) 12.58; 4. Madison Kelly (Pocono Mountain East) 12.67.

200: 1. Kaila O’Connor (Jim Thorpe) 24.45; 2. Kiana Young (Stroudsburg) 25.90; 3. Marley Chase (Southern Lehigh) 26.12; 4. Jocelyn Smith (Wilson) 26.36.

400: 1. Alexis Doherty (Nazareth) 57.58; 2. Lindsay Solderitch (Whitehall) 59.46; 3. Reagan Day (Easton) 1:00.47; 4. Nemani Moon (Pleasant Valley) 1:01.28.

800: 1. Olivia Haas (Blue Mountain) 2:18.34; 2. Sophie Emin (Easton) 2:20.00; 3. Ava Bendetti (Parkland) 2:20.03; 4. Erin Vincent (Easton) 2:22.32.

1,600: 1. Olivia Haas (Blue Mountain) 4:58.34; 2. Lana Hurwitz (Parkland) 5:19.25; 3. Hailey Reinhard (Emmaus) 5:20.58; 4. Alaina Patel (Southern Lehigh) 5:25.51.

3,200: 1. Emily Jobes (Liberty) 11:28.98; 2. Kelsey Gaston (Lehighton) 11:52.66; 3. Brooke Labenberg (Parkland) 11:59.21; 4. Isabela Lees (Emmaus) 12:04.85.

100 hurdles: 1. Autumn Ford (Easton) 15.30; 2. Brittney Bartasavage (Lehighton) 15.61; 3. Lydia Wallace (Jim Thorpe) 15.71; 4. Liberty Williams (Dieruff) 15.75.

300 hurdles: 1. Lydia Wallace (Jim Thorpe) 46.31; 2. Autumn Ford (Easton) 46.41; 3. DeNair Drew (Pleasant Valley) 47.37; 4. Brittney Bartasavage (Lehighton) 47.42.

400 relay: 1. Southern Lehigh (Gianna Smith, Madison Trout, Taylor Graver, Marley Chase) 49.57; 2. Parkland (Ivy Dias, Naeema Salau, Melanie Lowe, Aubrey Semler) 50.10; 3. Liberty (Jess Farrell, Catherine Kelly, Jesikah Samuel, Essynce Botz) 50.16; 4. Wilson (Makayla Days, Melissa Shunk, Madelyn McLane, Gianna Smith) 50.56.

1,600 relay: 1. Easton (Erin Vincent, Jayla Reinert, Reagan Day, Sophie Emin) 4:03.02; 2. Nazareth (Melissa Patton, Violet Alao, Samantha Baker, Skyler Jordan) 4:04.80; 3. Southern Lehigh (Marley Chase, Carina Schell, Autumn Garges, Madison Trout) 4:06.35; 4. Parkland (Aubrey Semler, Madi Seed, Gracie Trexler, Ava Bendetti) 4:06.61

3,200 relay: 1. Emmaus (Ashley McNellis, Hailey Reinhard, Kera Reinhard, Keerstin Augustin) 9:34.34; 2. Parkland (Lauren Williams, Ava Bendetti, Lana Hurwitz, Emily Beers) 9:42.69; 3. Southern Lehigh (Annefloor Fooij, Alaina Patel, Autumn Garges, Carina Schell) 9:57.81; 4. Northampton (Amber Poniktera, Madelyn Hurst, Brianna Tyler, Raine Korpics) 10:04.56.

High jump: 1. Payton Kleckner (Pottsville) 5-5; 2. Isabella Horvath (Pocono Mountain) 5-1; 3. Jayden Kline (Southern Lehigh ) 5-1; 4. Jonna Pettus (Easton) 5-1.

Long jump: 1. Makenna Fortner (Nazareth) 17-5.5; 2. Grace Nation (Parkland) 17-0; 3. Essynce Botz (Liberty) 16-8; 4.

Triple jump: 1. Grace Nation (Parkland) 37-5.75; 2. Isabella Iannelli (Easton) 35-10.5; 3 (tie). Catherine Kelly (Liberty) and Megan Aaron (Lehighton) 35-9.

Shot put: 1. Emily Strunk (Stroudsburg) 39-10.25; 2. Tiera Hudson (Pocono Mountain West) 37-6; 3. Tonya Shivok (Parkland) 34-5.75; 4. Mikayla-Anne Woodring (Parkland) 34-5.5.

Discus: 1. Jaiden Martellucci (Easton) 129-1; 2. Abigail Meckes (Lehighton) 120-7; 3. Laura Clarke (Jim Thorpe) 106-7; 4. Emily Strunk (Stroudsburg) 104-4.

Javelin: 1. Kelly Lesczynski (Nazareth) 132-4; 2. Brylee Tereska (Liberty) 130-7; 3. Abigail Meckes (Lehighton) 123-7; 4. Tiffany Kuras (Stroudsburg) 119-1.

Pole vault: 1. Cailey Spanitz (Bethlehem Catholic) 12-0; 2. Coral Shivok (Parkland) 11-6; 3. Annika Flanigan (Liberty) 10-6; 4. Mackenzie Reffle (Southern Lehigh) 9-6.