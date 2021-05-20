newsbreak-logo
PIAA District 11 3A girls track: Liberty's Emily Jobes and Easton's Autumn Ford come up big

By Nick Fierro, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 9 hours ago
Easton’s Autumn Ford shows perfect form Wednesday on her way to the gold medal in 100-meter hurdles at the District 11 Class 3A Track & Field Championships at Blue Mountain High School in Orwigsburg. Rick Kintzel/Morning Call

Emily Jobes has run faster, but there were no complaints from the Liberty High School senior following her victory in the 3,200-meter run Wednesday at the PIAA District 11 Class 3A girls track and field championships.

She’s through to states at Shippensburg next Saturday and feels she’s peaking enough to be able to peek at what’s ahead.

“The 3,200 [at states] is going to be very competitive,” she said, “but I’m just excited to get in the mix of things to see what I can do,”

By contrast, Easton’s Autumn Ford had never run faster than her winning time of 15.30 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles, which was particularly satisfying because there was a great deal of uncertainty for the longest time this season about her ability to compete at all.

“I was out for most of the season this year because I hurt my leg,” Ford said. “So I was just trying to get back into shape. They thought I had a stress fracture, so I was on crutches for a week and I couldn’t run for two weeks.”

Now that she’s moving faster than ever, it’s but a distant memory.

Actually, being forced to miss all of last season when the plug was pulled on all spring athletics due the coronavirus pandemic hurt her more than any injury.

“It was horrible because, I don’t know, if I would have done it last year, I felt like my times would have been in the 14s by now.”

Ford has been to states before as a member of Easton’s 1,600 relay team, but this is the first time she’ll be competing in an individual event.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “I can’t wait to go.”

Wednesday’s championships featured all kids of other standout performances:

Among them:

♦ Parkland’s Grace Nation with a winning distance of 37-5.75 in the triple jump.

“I’m super excited,” she said. “This is my first year going. I almost qualified as a freshman, but just super excited to see what the girls in the state bring, and I’m not even going to come in with any expectations. I’m just going to try to do my best.”

♦ Nazareth’s Alexis Doherty running a personal best time of 57.78 to win the 400.

“My goal since the beginning all year was sub-58,” she said, “and I just trusted all my training and really worked for it. So crossing the line in 57 meant a lot to me.”

♦ Lydia Wallace of Jim Thorpe’s personal record of 46.31 in winning the 300 hurdles.

♦ Makenna Fortner of Nazareth’s winning leap of 17-5.5 in the long jump. It was her best effort in a meet, but the senior hit 17-9 before in practice, so there’s room for improvement in her first and last appearance at the state meet.

“I know basketball states,” she said, “but that’s totally different, so it’s going to be a whole new playing field for me. It’s going to be interesting. I’m excited.”

♦ Southern Lehigh’s winning time of 49.57 in the 400 relay. Gianna Smith, Madison Trout, Taylor Graver and Marley Chase did the damage in a tight race that included fourth-place Wilson setting a school-record of 50.56 in finishing fourth.

♦ The Emmaus 3,200 relay team of Ashleigh McNellis, Hailey Reinhard, Kera Reinhard and Keerstin Augustin winning decisively in 9:34.34, their best time.

Morning Call reporter Nick Fierro can be reached at 610-778-2243 or nfierro@mcall.com .

District 11 Class 3A Girls Track & Field Championships

Finals

100: 1. Madison Trout (Southern Lehigh) 12.08; 2. Kaila O’Connor (Jim Thorpe) 12.33; 3. Naeema Salau (Parkland) 12.58; 4. Madison Kelly (Pocono Mountain East) 12.67.

200: 1. Kaila O’Connor (Jim Thorpe) 24.45; 2. Kiana Young (Stroudsburg) 25.90; 3. Marley Chase (Southern Lehigh) 26.12; 4. Jocelyn Smith (Wilson) 26.36.

400: 1. Alexis Doherty (Nazareth) 57.58; 2. Lindsay Solderitch (Whitehall) 59.46; 3. Reagan Day (Easton) 1:00.47; 4. Nemani Moon (Pleasant Valley) 1:01.28.

800: 1. Olivia Haas (Blue Mountain) 2:18.34; 2. Sophie Emin (Easton) 2:20.00; 3. Ava Bendetti (Parkland) 2:20.03; 4. Erin Vincent (Easton) 2:22.32.

1,600: 1. Olivia Haas (Blue Mountain) 4:58.34; 2. Lana Hurwitz (Parkland) 5:19.25; 3. Hailey Reinhard (Emmaus) 5:20.58; 4. Alaina Patel (Southern Lehigh) 5:25.51.

3,200: 1. Emily Jobes (Liberty) 11:28.98; 2. Kelsey Gaston (Lehighton) 11:52.66; 3. Brooke Labenberg (Parkland) 11:59.21; 4. Isabela Lees (Emmaus) 12:04.85.

100 hurdles: 1. Autumn Ford (Easton) 15.30; 2. Brittney Bartasavage (Lehighton) 15.61; 3. Lydia Wallace (Jim Thorpe) 15.71; 4. Liberty Williams (Dieruff) 15.75.

300 hurdles: 1. Lydia Wallace (Jim Thorpe) 46.31; 2. Autumn Ford (Easton) 46.41; 3. DeNair Drew (Pleasant Valley) 47.37; 4. Brittney Bartasavage (Lehighton) 47.42.

400 relay: 1. Southern Lehigh (Gianna Smith, Madison Trout, Taylor Graver, Marley Chase) 49.57; 2. Parkland (Ivy Dias, Naeema Salau, Melanie Lowe, Aubrey Semler) 50.10; 3. Liberty (Jess Farrell, Catherine Kelly, Jesikah Samuel, Essynce Botz) 50.16; 4. Wilson (Makayla Days, Melissa Shunk, Madelyn McLane, Gianna Smith) 50.56.

1,600 relay: 1. Easton (Erin Vincent, Jayla Reinert, Reagan Day, Sophie Emin) 4:03.02; 2. Nazareth (Melissa Patton, Violet Alao, Samantha Baker, Skyler Jordan) 4:04.80; 3. Southern Lehigh (Marley Chase, Carina Schell, Autumn Garges, Madison Trout) 4:06.35; 4. Parkland (Aubrey Semler, Madi Seed, Gracie Trexler, Ava Bendetti) 4:06.61

3,200 relay: 1. Emmaus (Ashley McNellis, Hailey Reinhard, Kera Reinhard, Keerstin Augustin) 9:34.34; 2. Parkland (Lauren Williams, Ava Bendetti, Lana Hurwitz, Emily Beers) 9:42.69; 3. Southern Lehigh (Annefloor Fooij, Alaina Patel, Autumn Garges, Carina Schell) 9:57.81; 4. Northampton (Amber Poniktera, Madelyn Hurst, Brianna Tyler, Raine Korpics) 10:04.56.

High jump: 1. Payton Kleckner (Pottsville) 5-5; 2. Isabella Horvath (Pocono Mountain) 5-1; 3. Jayden Kline (Southern Lehigh ) 5-1; 4. Jonna Pettus (Easton) 5-1.

Long jump: 1. Makenna Fortner (Nazareth) 17-5.5; 2. Grace Nation (Parkland) 17-0; 3. Essynce Botz (Liberty) 16-8; 4.

Triple jump: 1. Grace Nation (Parkland) 37-5.75; 2. Isabella Iannelli (Easton) 35-10.5; 3 (tie). Catherine Kelly (Liberty) and Megan Aaron (Lehighton) 35-9.

Shot put: 1. Emily Strunk (Stroudsburg) 39-10.25; 2. Tiera Hudson (Pocono Mountain West) 37-6; 3. Tonya Shivok (Parkland) 34-5.75; 4. Mikayla-Anne Woodring (Parkland) 34-5.5.

Discus: 1. Jaiden Martellucci (Easton) 129-1; 2. Abigail Meckes (Lehighton) 120-7; 3. Laura Clarke (Jim Thorpe) 106-7; 4. Emily Strunk (Stroudsburg) 104-4.

Javelin: 1. Kelly Lesczynski (Nazareth) 132-4; 2. Brylee Tereska (Liberty) 130-7; 3. Abigail Meckes (Lehighton) 123-7; 4. Tiffany Kuras (Stroudsburg) 119-1.

Pole vault: 1. Cailey Spanitz (Bethlehem Catholic) 12-0; 2. Coral Shivok (Parkland) 11-6; 3. Annika Flanigan (Liberty) 10-6; 4. Mackenzie Reffle (Southern Lehigh) 9-6.

Allentown, PA
The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States.

Lehighton, PATimes News

JT bats break out against Indians

It wasn’t a matter of if, but simply a case of when for Lori Lienhard. Jim Thorpe’s softball coach got the breakout she was waiting for on Friday as the Olympians’ offense came alive in a 13-6 Schuylkill League win over Lehighton. “It says a lot, because they have the...
Tamaqua, PAStandard-Speaker

HS SOFTBALL: Clifford leads Tamaqua over Jim Thorpe

Bryn Clifford struck out 10 in a complete game as Tamaqua defeated Jim Thorpe 6-3 in Schuylkill League Division I softball action on Thursday at Tamaqua. Riley Zeigenfuss went 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs for the Blue Raiders. Alexus Warne added two doubles, a run scored and an RBI.
Lehigh County, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Thursday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Friday’s schedule

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE BASEBALL Delaware County Christian at Executive Education, 3:30 Quakertown at Lower Moreland, 3:45 Pennridge at Bensalem, 3:45 Allen at Nazareth, 4 PM West at Bethlehem Catholic, 4 Pleasant Valley at Central Catholic, 4 Freedom at Dieruff, 4 Easton at ES North, 4 Emmaus at PM East, 4 Whitehall at Liberty, 4 Northampton at Stroudsburg, 4 Salisbury at Moravian Academy, 4 ...
Lehighton, PATimes News

Local Roundup: Results from May 6

It was a good day for Palmerton Thursday, as its baseball team picked up a pair of wins, while its softball squad rallied from a six-run deficit to gain an eight-inning comeback victory. Also posting wins were the Jim Thorpe and Marian baseball teams, as well as the Tamaqua softball...
SportsPosted by
The Morning Call

Schuylkill League track & field: Jim Thorpe’s Kaila O’Connor finds the energy a second time to win gold

Kaila O’Connor believes her performances are based on God and training. The Jim Thorpe sprinter’s beliefs were tested Wednesday afternoon at the Schuylkill League Track & Field Championships at Tamaqua. O’Connor got out of the blocks fast in the 100-meter final when the starter’s gun went off twice — signifying a halt to the race. A timing issue forced a re-start ... after the boys race. ...
Jim Thorpe, PATimes News

Jim Thorpe’s Soliman will play softball at Marymount University

Jim Thorpe senior Nadya Soliman will continue her academic and athletic careers at Marymount University. Soliman will play softball at Marymount, an NCAA Division III school located in Arlington, Virginia. The 2022 campaign will be the inaugural season for varsity softball at the school. At Jim Thorpe, Soliman was a...
Hazleton, PAStandard-Speaker

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Cougar boys' track clinches WVC tie

Hazleton Area’s boys clinched a tie for the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 championship Tuesday with an 85-65 victory over Pittston Area on senior recognition day at Cougar Park. The Pittston Area girls earned a 96-54 win over the Lady Cougars. Boys. Matthew Cusatis continued his big spring with three...
Lehighton, PATimes News

Indians’ Meckes, Colts’ Fellin star

It was a very special two days of competition at the Schuylkill League Track and Field championships for Lehighton’s Abigail Meckes. On the opening day of the meet at Tamaqua High School, the senior won gold in the discus. Wednesday, Meckes was back in the winners’ circle for a pair...
SportsTimes News

Area athletes earn No. 1 seeds

Four area individuals and a relay team have earned the top seeds in their respective events for the upcoming District 11 track championships, to be held Tuesday and Wednesday at Blue Mountain. Marian’s Michael Fellin is seeded No. 1 in the 200 in Class 2A and is also a member...
Lehighton, PATimes News

Five area athletes cop Schuylkill gold

The race is on once again for track and field athletes in the Schuylkill League. After a one-year COVID-forced absence, the league meet returned to the Tamaqua Area sports complex on Tuesday. Day 1 of the two-day event saw 13 medal winners crowned. The elation of all those winners was...
Carbon County, PATimes News

2021 primary election: Three of six school districts that involve Carbon municipalities have contested races next week

Three of the six school districts that include Carbon County municipalities will have primary election contests on Tuesday. Voters in the Lehighton and Weatherly districts, which include all-county municipalities, and in the Hazleton Area School District, which includes Banks Township and Beaver Meadows Borough, have choices to make this time around.
Sportsaccessnepa.com

HS TRACK AND FIELD: 2021 District 2 Class 3A Championships (SEEDS)

Here are the top six seeds for the Class 3A meet courtesy of Wil-Time.com. 3200 Relay: Scranton Prep 10:04.00; Crestwood 10:14.00; Abington Heights 10:25.50; Dallas 10:26.00; Scranton 10:27.00; Valley View 10:45.00. 100 Hurdles: Giavanna Innamorati (Pittston Area) 15.60; Anastasia Ioppolo (Wallenpaupack) 15.80; Isabella Colyer (Hazleton Area) 15.84; Kayla Kresge (Crestwood)...