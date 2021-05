Riders are returning to BART. BART says its planning to increase service in June and then return to near pre-pandemic service and hours in September. Between June 1st and June 15th we will add 26 new weekday trips. This will expand 15-minute frequencies on the lines with the highest ridership: Yellow, Green and Red. Saturday service will also get 15 new trips. These will all be long trains to continue facilitate social distancing.