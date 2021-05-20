Eight STSs for Morocco
Tanger Alliance has taken delivery of eight Liebherr ship to shore cranes at its TC3 terminal in Tanger Med, 40km east of Tangier, Morocco. Manufactured by Liebherr Container Cranes in Ireland, the cranes were assembled at a site in Cadiz, Spain, before being shipped to Morocco two at a time by Mammoet. They offer a horizontal reach of 72 metres, a lift height of 54 metres, a span of 30.48 metres and a back reach of 22 metres. Features including laser and ultrasonic anti-collision systems as well as fault monitoring and remote diagnostics.vertikal.net