Demag CC2800-1 conversion
International lifting and heavy moving group Mammoet has introduced a narrow track Demag CC2800-1 to its fleet in Brazil, having converted it from a standard width machine. The crane was converted from a regular 600 tonne CC2800-1 that was sitting idle at the company’s location in Texas. The Brazilian company spotted the underutilised machine and its potential to help meet growing demand for such cranes from the Brazilian wind turbine sector. However, with wind farm tracks in Brazil limited to an overall width of six to seven metres, the standard 9.9 metre wide machine would present a real challenge in moving between turbines on some sites.vertikal.net