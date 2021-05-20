Demag CC2800-1 conversion

Questions answered by Kevin Day, president of Alliance North America (ANA) What was the biggest lesson your company learned in 2020? . We remained committed to staying engaged with our employees, many of whom had to work from home for a period of time, as well as interacting with our customers. We updated training programs and used virtual meetings to train employees and customers on how to rent, sell, and operate our products properly. The end result was employees who had purpose during a very challenging time as well as customers who gained valuable knowledge on the proper use of our products.