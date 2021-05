Thursday afternoon, during the 2 o’clock hour, the coronavirus pandemic ended for about a third of America. Henceforth, says Dr. Rochelle Walensky of the CDC, the 117,647,439 people who have been fully vaccinated have been freed from wearing masks outdoors or indoors (which would seem to include everywhere) and from the six-foot social distancing. Let’s all have a round of applause, like the kind we used to have for health-care workers.