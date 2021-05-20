newsbreak-logo
70 telehandlers for Buckhurst

vertikal.net
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUK rental company Buckhurst Plant Hire has ordered 40 Manitou and 30 JCB telehandlers as part of a £3 million investment in the past three months. The JCB order is made up of a mixture of seven metre/3.1 tonne 531-70s, 14 metre/four tonne 540-140s and 18 metre/four tonne 540-180s. The Manitou order includes a range of models with lift heights between seven and 18 metres and capacities up to four tonnes. It has also ordered 10 compact models including two 4.3 metres/2,000kg MT 420s and eight six metre/2,500kg MT 625s.

vertikal.net
