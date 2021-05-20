newsbreak-logo
Mecca, CA

Vegetation fire near Salton Sea State Recreation Area in Mecca grows to 17 acres

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
 17 hours ago
A vegetation fire burning near the Salton Sea State Recreation Area in Mecca triple in size over the span of 90 minutes Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was initially reported at 3:30 p.m. By 4:30 p.m., the fire was five acres. At 5:30 p.m., the fire was at 12 acres. Cal Fire officials originally confirmed at 5:58 p.m., that it had grown to 20 acres, however, a battalion chief later clarified the acreage was 17 acres.

Photo courtesy of Justin Emanuel
At this time, no structures are threatened. The fire is 15% contained.

A Cal Fire aircraft is on scene providing assistance to crews. A total of 55 firefighters and 15 engine companies are on scene.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

The post Vegetation fire near Salton Sea State Recreation Area in Mecca grows to 17 acres appeared first on KESQ .

