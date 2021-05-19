newsbreak-logo
Resident Evil Village: How To Complete Weapon Kill Challenges Fast | CP Farming Guide

Cover picture for the articleTo get the best cheats in Resident Evil Village’s Extra Content Store, you’re going to need to collect lots of CP. You can do that by completing multiple challenges per story run, or you can aim to finish up all the Weapon Kill challenges. All the kill challenges are accumulative — you’ll continue to raise your total kill count no matter what you do. It isn’t dependent on your save, and all the kills you score always count, even if you restart from a previous checkpoint. Knowing that, we can farm kills right at the start of the game. This is one of the easiest ways to farm in the game, without having to reach a specific section of the story. Anyone can get here — but you’ll have to wait until you’ve finished the game at least once.

