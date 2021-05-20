newsbreak-logo
Grammy Award-winning Musician, Esperanza Spalding Wants to Create a BIPOC Artist Sanctuary in Her Hood

By Andrea Blackstone
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 15 hours ago
According to KOIN, Esperanza Spalding is one of the brightest musical stars to ever come out of Portland, Oregon. She won the first of her four Grammys as Best New Artist in 2010, while beating out Justin Beiber and Drake. It was reported that the jazz bassist, singer, and Harvard music professor wants to develop the creativity of other Portland-area musicians by establishing a BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) artist sanctuary in North Portland.

