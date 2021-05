Pratt High School graduate Zachary Shanline was one of two Hutchinson Community College students honored last Wednesday as a 2021 Young Kansan Award winner on that campus. Shanline and Karina Ayala (Scott City) were also honored during the college’s commencement ceremonies on Friday, April 30 for their selection from a field of students nominated for the honor. The Young Kansan award recognizes the outstanding male and female graduate each year at Hutchinson Community College, and is chosen by a vote of the faculty and administration at the college.