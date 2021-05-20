How this physician created a multi-specialty ambulatory surgery clinic from scratch [PODCAST]

“If you are happy with where you are in the current system – that is wonderful, continue what you are doing. However, if you are feeling trapped, frustrated, or like the work you are doing is no longer meaningful, then there are plenty of opportunities for you to get out of the system. Start looking at your options – start learning about them and looking for opportunities now. Whether you end up deciding on an alternative clinical career, a nonclinical career within medicine, or a career outside of medicine altogether – you have the skills you need to succeed as long as you are persistent. There are options if you want to stay employed and opportunities to start your own business. The critical thinking skills, listening skills, and drive to succeed that you need to survive training to become a physician can help you create a career that will support you and your family and allow you to live a fulfilling life. The first step is to start.”