newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

How this physician created a multi-specialty ambulatory surgery clinic from scratch [PODCAST]

By The Podcast by KevinMD
KevinMD.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the article“I firmly believe that if physicians leveraged themselves and their knowledge of medicine, there would be no need to for them to undertake ventures in the fields that they know little about. The old adage goes like this: Physician, heal thyself. I call on my fellow physicians to heal themselves by dropping the cloak of victimhood and taking charge of their professional and personal destiny. We all spent years in medical school, residency, and for many, fellowship to become experts in our field. Let’s apply that expertise and regain control of the practice of medicine by understanding the business of medicine in order to secure the integrity of medical practice and our financial future. If I could do this, so can everyone else. Audentes Fortuna Juvat.”

www.kevinmd.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physicians#Medical Care#Medical Practice#Medical School#Personal Care#Md#Surgery#Medicine#Health Care Stories#Kevinmd Shares#Expertise#Residency#Scratch#Ventures#Fortune#Today#Inspiration#Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Health Services
Related
HealthKevinMD.com

How this physician escaped the system [PODCAST]

“If you are happy with where you are in the current system – that is wonderful, continue what you are doing. However, if you are feeling trapped, frustrated, or like the work you are doing is no longer meaningful, then there are plenty of opportunities for you to get out of the system. Start looking at your options – start learning about them and looking for opportunities now. Whether you end up deciding on an alternative clinical career, a nonclinical career within medicine, or a career outside of medicine altogether – you have the skills you need to succeed as long as you are persistent. There are options if you want to stay employed and opportunities to start your own business. The critical thinking skills, listening skills, and drive to succeed that you need to survive training to become a physician can help you create a career that will support you and your family and allow you to live a fulfilling life. The first step is to start.”
Valley, ALopelikaobserver.com

Ambulatory Surgery Center opens at EAMC-Lanier

Outpatient surgical services returned to EAMC-Lanier in Valley this week through a joint venture between EAMC and five physician shareholders. Known as the EAMC-Lanier Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC), the facility offers outpatient surgery for patients who meet specified ASC requirements. The facility, which was renovated in 2020 after originally opening...
HealthKevinMD.com

How reviewing medical malpractice claims made me a better gastroenterologist [PODCAST]

“When a patient is dissatisfied with his or her care, he or she can consult an attorney, who will enlist a physician ‘expert’ to determine if a doctor has deviated from the standard of care and whether that deviation caused a negative outcome. Over the past decade of reviewing cases involving medical malpractice, I have identified five categories of medical error, which has improved how I care for my patients.”
ScienceKevinMD.com

How mentors changed this physician’s life [PODCAST]

“Dr. Good’s willing intervention and active interest in my development kept me in medical school and led me to become an academic anesthesiologist. When his career took a turn toward administration, his mentor, Dr. J. S. Gravenstein, took over. He convinced me to stay at the University of Florida, and a couple of years later, when I mentioned a need for a good introductory anesthesia textbook geared to medical students, he suggested we co-write one. So we did. Writing Essential Anesthesia: From Science to Practice together was an incredible journey. Not just through selecting topics and writing and choosing diagrams and writing and working with publishers and proofs and reviews, but through his innumerable stories about the evolution of anesthesia during his career and the story of his remarkable life. But that’s a topic for another article, or a full-length book, or series, on its own. Sadly, Dr. J. S. Gravenstein did not live to see the publication of the 2nd Edition of our book. Instead, two of his sons wrote it with me. But Dr. Gravenstein made me into the educator I became.”
JobsKevinMD.com

It’s never too late for physicians to change directions and land new jobs [PODCAST]

“As I approached retirement from medical practice, I had an epiphany to take up writing and attended the Harvard CME course on Writing, Publishing, and Social Media for Healthcare Professionals. I met some extraordinary people working in the health care universe who wanted to share their insights. Through my writing as an advocate for patients and physicians on popular social media platforms, I landed a new job. I was recruited by the CEO of a health care startup to become the director of digital health communications. Sharing my experiences as a physician and helping tell the stories of the many professionals with whom I collaborate, I feel a new sense of pride in the work that I do. I am no longer personally delivering medical care, but I know what physicians go through. I intend to make their insights known to a broader audience than might be heard in grand rounds at a hospital. That is my new mission, communicating the connection between patients and physicians, a relationship that requires trust above all else.
Huron, SDPlainsman

HRMC Physicians Clinic plans expansion

HURON — The Huron Regional Medical Center board of directors recently voted to approve an HRMC Physicians Clinic expansion project so even more area residents will have access to quality care. Once completed in summer 2022, the clinic, which is located just south of the hospital, will be transformed from a single-story structure to a two-level clinic.
Family Relationshipscmajnews.com

Medical training remains a barrier to starting a family

Women in medicine have children later than the general public, but eventually catch up after training. Women in medicine wait much longer to have children than those pursuing other careers but close that gap quickly once their training is completed, according to a recent study in JAMA Internal Medicine. The...
Public Healthkmaland.com

Nurses Share Lessons from Pandemic on International Nurses Day

(Jefferson City) -- This International Nurses Day, nurses in Missouri raised concerns about the long-term mental health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as urging the health-care industry to prepare for future health crises. Heidi Lucas, state director of the Missouri Nurses Association, said nurses worry about possible future...
Health ServicesMedscape News

Where Is the Value in Ambulatory Versus Inpatient Surgery?

David F. Friedlander, MD, MPH; Marieke J. Krimphove, MD; Alexander P. Cole, MD; Maya Marchese, MS; Stuart R. Lipsitz, ScD; Joel S. Weissman, PhD; Andrew J. Schoenfeld, MD, MSc; Gezzer Ortega, MD, MPH; Quoc-Dien Trinh, MD. Abstract and Introduction. Objective: The aim of this study was to estimate the effect...
Sun City, AZPosted by
KTAR News

New cardiovascular ambulatory surgery center to open soon in Sun City

PHOENIX — A freestanding cardiovascular ambulatory surgery center will soon open in Sun City and offer outpatient cardiology-specific care to patients in the West Valley. Arizona-based Banner Health and Atlas Healthcare Partners are partnering with Cardiac Solutions to open the surgery center this spring, according to a press release on Wednesday.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

How to find a primary care provider

With primary care, you get one go-to health care provider. Instead of shopping around, a patient can ensure the best overall care by one-stop-shopping for primary care, which can include family medicine, internal medicine, general pediatrics and obstetrics/gynecology. Even though we’re currently in a pandemic, you shouldn’t put your overall...
Saint Cloud, MNPosted by
WJON

Covid-19 Cases at St. Cloud Hospital Down This Week [PODCAST]

CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON this week. He says positive Covid-19 cases within CentraCare and St. Cloud hospital are down from around 70 last week to just over 50 this week. He says the amount of people in their ICU/critical care unit are about the same this week as opposed to last week, at around 20. Morris says he expects to see what he calls "waves" of positive cases within the coming weeks as more and more people get vaccinated. Listen to our 2-part conversation below.
Health Servicesthenewsprogress.com

The Pharmacy Connection

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) has offered a medication assistance program since 2003. This valuable service is given at no cost to qualifying patients with little to no insurance. The Pharmacy Connection is part of VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital's commitment to the citizens of the communities they serve.
Rochester, MIoakland.edu

10th annual William Davidson Medical Education Week at OUWB ‘looks into the future’

The 10th annual William Davidson Medical Education Week kicks off today, with nearly 30 sessions lined up through Friday, including one full day dedicated to research. Medical Education Week annually celebrates the achievements and research in medical education by faculty and staff at Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine, says Ann Voorheis-Sargent, Ph.D., director, OUWB Center for Excellence in Medical Education (CEME).
Healthmhealthintelligence.com

Maine Home Health Program Uses Telehealth, RPM to Combat Loneliness

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice, based in Lewiston, has been using telehealth and mHealth tools for roughly two decades, helping its care teams keep track of a wide range of patients at home. Using a 10-inch tablet and some wireless devices, they’re able to track vital signs and adjust care management when any changes are noticed.
Mental HealthKevinMD.com

How switching to psychiatry made me understand suicide far better [PODCAST]

“I realized that training in psychiatry would give me the opportunity to understand suicide far better, and hopefully allow me to make a difference at an earlier stage. My exposure to psychiatry in medical school was clearly not enough. I was ill-equipped to fully grasp when individuals begin to have thoughts of suicide and when those thoughts progress into planning or researching methods – and then acting on them. As I thought back to the numbers of dead-on-arrival patients that I attended to in Detroit – dead by overdoses, self-inflicted gunshot wounds or stabbings, electrocution, asphyxia, drowning or jumping from tall buildings – I knew that I wanted to do more than pronounce people and fill out death certificates. Becoming a psychiatrist could help me save some of these despairing souls.”
Economybeckersasc.com

How this Surgery Partners exec creates a resilient workplace culture

Staff retention and workplace culture at ASCs took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are ways ASC leadership can support and maintain staff. Anne Hargrave-Thomas, CEO of Oak Leaf Surgical Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis., and senior vice president of operations at Surgery Partners, joined "Becker's Ambulatory Surgery Podcast" to discuss best practices for staff retention.