Clarice - Silence Is Purgatory - Review

In late 2020, CBS announced that “Clarice,” a procedural drama series set in the direct aftermath of Silence of the Lambs, was set to air in 2021 on CBS. This announcement came on the heels of Sam Feder’s Disclosure, a Netflix documentary examining Hollywood’s role in portraying trans lives on screen, showcasing how decades of harmful representation has had a lasting impact on trans lives and notably, trans actors. Jen Richards, one of many trans actors featured in the documentary, gives a heart-wrenching speech in the latter part of Disclosure, where she details the hard realities that so many trans people face, with their families and friends and the loss of those connections. Shortly after “Clarice” was announced, it was made public that Richards would be involved in the show, initially as a consultant but later as an actor herself, appearing in a three-episode arc directly addressing Silence of the Lambs’ complicated history with trans representation. I spoke with Richards just before the first episode of her arc went to air.