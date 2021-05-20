Police Search For Man Suspected of Groping Several Women Near CSUN Campus

NORTHRIDGE (CNS) - Cal State Northridge police today were searching for a man suspected of groping several women in the area of the campus. The most recent incident occurred about 5:10 p.m. Monday when the man, riding a Fixie bicycle, rode past a woman walking near Zelzah Avenue and Lassen Street and touched her buttocks, according to a statement from the CSUN Department of Police Services. The man then fled the area traveling eastbound on Lassen Street and southbound on Zelzah Avenue.