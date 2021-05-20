newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Police Search For Man Suspected of Groping Several Women Near CSUN Campus

Posted by 
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 13 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

NORTHRIDGE (CNS) - Cal State Northridge police today were searching for a man suspected of groping several women in the area of the campus. The most recent incident occurred about 5:10 p.m. Monday when the man, riding a Fixie bicycle, rode past a woman walking near Zelzah Avenue and Lassen Street and touched her buttocks, according to a statement from the CSUN Department of Police Services. The man then fled the area traveling eastbound on Lassen Street and southbound on Zelzah Avenue.

kfiam640.iheart.com
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Northridge, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csun#Campus Police#Groping#State Police#Sexual Services#Sexual Battery#State Department#Suspect#Man#Incidents#Zelzah Avenue#Walking#Women#Grey Pants#Lassen Street#Face#Red Shoes#Photo#Cns#Purple Gloves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Man Found Dead on Downtown Roof

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The body of a man was found this morning on the roof of a building in downtown Los Angeles, police said. The discovery was reported at 4:36 a.m. in the 500 block of Ceres Avenue, according to Officer Lizeth Lomeli of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.