Kansas City, MO

Celebrate Trendy Kansas City Workplaces That Would NEVER Hire You

tonyskansascity.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. - Five Kansas City area companies are being recognized for creating supportive and engaging work environments during a turbulent year. A total of 429 companies were named to Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces list for 2021.

www.tonyskansascity.com
Leawood, KSshawneemissionpost.com

The Barstow School set to turn old Leawood Hy-Vee into ‘Idea Space’ for kids throughout KC metro

The Barstow School is making headway on IDEA Space KC, an innovative learning resource that will be located inside an old Hy-Vee grocery store in Leawood. Located at 12200 State Line Road, IDEA Space KC will be a 32,000-square-foot STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics — center open to public, private and homeschool students from kindergarten through 12th grade throughout the greater Kansas City metro area.
Kansas City, MObizjournals

James McKinley

Director of Operations at City Rent A Truck, LLC (Kansas City, MO) James McKinley started at City Rent A Truck in January of 2014 as a part-time Wash Bay Porter while he was working on his business degree at UMKC. James' uncanny problem solving ability has allowed him to excel in various roles throughout the organization. James will now be leading the City Rent A Truck team by overseeing the overall operation of the business and upholding core values through highly effective leadership and employee development.
Kansas City, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KCI Welcomes Its First Amazon Air Flight

Amazon Air touched down for the first time at Kansas City International Airport Thursday. The first flight, on Amazon Air's branded 737-800 cargo aircraft, arrived from Lakeland Linder International Airport in Florida. Service will continue daily. “The addition of Amazon Air at the airport strengthens KCI’s impact as a regional...
Kansas City, MOarcamax.com

Boulevard Brewing, KC area BBQ company roll out more beer-flavored sauce in a can

Boulevard Brewing Co. is adding new barbecue sauces to its Can-O-Que line. The Kansas City, Missouri brewery first teamed up with Rufus Teague, Lenexa-based producer of barbecue sauces and rubs, in 2019. Now it is bringing back that Unfiltered Wheat-infused sauce and adding two more beer-flavored barbecue sauces using Boulevard's beers. The sauces are packed in beer cans, which come with a reusable snap-on cap.
Kansas City, MOfeastmagazine.com

Slated to open in Kansas City's East Crossroads in July, King G will serve deli sandwiches, beer, natural wine and more

All hail King G, a stylish new East Crossroads bar and delicatessen coming soon from Kansas City brewer and bar owner Eric Flanagan. Located on the corner of 18th and Locust, right on Art Alley, King G will feature two concepts in one: a bar and a deli. The bar will take inspiration from the neighborhood in both its décor and drinks, serving craft beer, natural wines and quality cocktails. Next door will be King G delicatessen, which will share a kitchen with the bar and provide both happy hour snacks and charcuterie along with deli sandwiches, salads and sides. The menu was developed by chef and consultant Howard Hanna, founder of the Manaia Hospitality Group and perhaps best known as the chef and co-owner of The Rieger, which closed during the pandemic.
Missouri State921news.com

Missouri State Fair Hiring

The Missouri State Fair is hiring a full-time Events/Concession Coordinator for the fairgrounds in Sedalia. Suitable candidates include individuals with excellent time management and organizational skills, Above average written and verbal communication skills, A good work ethic and dependability. Applicants for the Events/Concession Coordinator position with The Missouri State Fair...
Kansas City, MOfox4kc.com

Kansas City residents mixed on whether its time to ditch masks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several municipalities in the Kansas City metro have lifted their mask mandates. But is everyone ready to toss their mask?. The latest change comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people don’t need to mask up indoors anymore. “I’m used to...
Kansas City, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Area COVID-19 vaccination sites

All Missourians ages 16 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines. Some of the places where vaccinations are being given:. Truman Medical Centers/University Health: 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City, and 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City. Vaccinations are...
Kansas StateKMBC.com

Senator wants Kansas to end added federal unemployment benefits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eighteen states, including Missouri, are eliminating federal unemployment benefits. U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall wants Kansas to follow suit. Marshall believes the added federal unemployment benefits, up to $300 more a week, may have served a purpose, but it's time Kansas opt out of the program. "I...
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...