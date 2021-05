Well, not a bunch of them. Just one. This one's name in Andromache and, according to NJ.com, she's no stranger to the Jersey Shore. Apparently, she's been "pinging" along the coast for quite some time. "Pinging" is what researchers refer to as what happens when the tracker they've placed on sharks starts to go off, thereby alerting them that they're nearby. They're able to get readings from the tracker when their position can be determined as the dorsal fin that holds the device gets picked up by a satellite and then transmitted back down to Earth. Andromache's last ping in our waters was back in October of 2020.