With blurred vision but pinpoint accuracy, LeBron James buries late three to rescue Lakers
LOS ANGELES — The real playoffs haven’t even started yet, and the Los Angeles Lakers’ title defense has already survived its first major scare. At the end of a choppy and discombobulated night that left him blurry eyed, LeBron James drilled a go-ahead three-pointer in the final minute of regulation to deliver a thrilling 103-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference play-in game.www.washingtonpost.com