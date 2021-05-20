newsbreak-logo
NBA

With blurred vision but pinpoint accuracy, LeBron James buries late three to rescue Lakers

By Des Bieler
Washington Post
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — The real playoffs haven’t even started yet, and the Los Angeles Lakers’ title defense has already survived its first major scare. At the end of a choppy and discombobulated night that left him blurry eyed, LeBron James drilled a go-ahead three-pointer in the final minute of regulation to deliver a thrilling 103-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors in a Western Conference play-in game.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Kevon Looney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L A Lakers#Nba Playoffs#Nba Players#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Golden State Warriors#Staples Center#The Phoenix Suns#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Laker Girls#San Antonio Spurs#Espn#The Lakers#Warriors And Lakers#Wizards#Atlanta Hawks#Warriors Lead Lakers#L A Lakers#Des Bieler Given#Washington Post#Des Bieler Much
