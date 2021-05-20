Bernthal, Charles, Hector Lead HBO’s “City”

EPIX has found a lead for their upcoming horror series, From, and you might recognize him from multiple projects. Harold Perrineau will be joining forces with Jack Bender, who directed and produced Lost, in a reuniting of creative forces with EPIX, based on the creation by John Griffin. Perrineau's past roles are memorable for a variety of people, from his role as Mercutio in Romeo + Juliet or his time on the series Oz as August Hill. One more recent memorable character for Perrineau is from his experiences with Bender on Lost, where he played the character of Michael Dawson. In From, a very similar and mysterious storyline involving creatures, forests, and an isolated town sounds familiar to Lost fans.