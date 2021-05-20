Kansas City Star Stands Up For China

Today, Congressman Joe Wilson issued the following statement on introducing the No Taxpayer Funded Platform for Chinese Communist Act:. “I am grateful to introduce this important piece of legislation that prevents U.S. taxpayer dollars from providing an open platform to representatives of the People’s Republic of China, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), or any entity under their control. The United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM) serves an important role in promoting the free flow of information and promoting freedom and democracy, but time and time again, the CCP exploits these tools and promotes their propaganda at taxpayer expense. Current appropriations law prohibits USAGM from providing a platform for terrorists or supporters of terrorism, however, no such prohibition exists for representatives of the CCP. As Chairman of the Republican Study Committee National Security and Foreign Affairs Task Force, I am grateful for the Republican Study Committee’s leadership in the roll-out of legislation to counter the CCP’s malign influence.”