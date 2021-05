UN Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told world leaders on Sunday, “If Israelis and Palestinians believe that they have the right to live equally safely and securely, and the parties demand a ceasefire.” He said he would give support. Battle between Israel and Hamas Beginning almost a week ago, as of Sunday, more than 180 Palestinians and eight Israelis have died, making it the worst fight in the region since the 2014 war.