Shawn Sissenwein joins New View Strategies to keep up with demand for training and system assessments

In the past year, the global pandemic has changed much of what is considered to be the status quo. From education to transportation, all involved had to take a deep look at how things worked and how they were going to be changed due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19). But, now that we’ve had a full year of adjusting to new hurdles, it’s time for industries to start thinking about long-term changes that need to be made in order to thrive in the New Normal. Now is the time for logistics to start investing in technology.