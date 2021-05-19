newsbreak-logo
UW-Stevens Point Prepares for Two Days of Commencement Ceremonies

By Liz Holbrook
95.5 FM WIFC
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — In-person graduation is back on this year in Central Wisconsin, but things will still look a little different. After the COVID-19 pandemic made most commencement ceremonies virtual in 2020, several area schools are returning to in-person graduation. This includes UW-Stevens Point, which has scheduled 6 different graduation ceremonies across two days this week, Friday, May 21st, and Saturday, May 22nd. The ceremonies are being attended by different Colleges at the University.

