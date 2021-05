HERE WE GO!--We're almost a week into another new month, and I have to tell you that I'm sure somebody has sped up the ole time machine, as these days are flying by! Our last weekend was mostly just cloudy on Saturday after rain on Friday night and Sunday was a bit cool and foggy in some areas in the early morning hours but it got nice and sunny and made for a great afternoon outside. I heard we may be in for a damp weekend, which is kind of the pits, but we really do need the rain. You really notice this if you're trying to just "pull" weeds, as right now, it's more like having to dig them out of cement; that ground is hard as a rock!