OU Golf: No time left, No. 1 Sooners deliver, earn shot to play for national championship

By Clay Horning
Posted by 
The Norman Transcript
The Norman Transcript
 13 hours ago
Oklahoma’s golf team gathers after taking fourth Wednesday place at the Albuquerque Regional at the UNM Championship Course, good enough to advance to the NCAA championship beginning May 28, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Josh Poteet / OU Athletics

Perhaps it should never have been so close. Also, the No. 1-ranked team in college golf may have become more dangerous on Wednesday.

Down to 18 holes to jump four spots at the Albuquerque Regional, played at the par 72, 7,555-yard UNM Championship Course, top-ranked Oklahoma jumped five, squeezing its way into a fourth-place finish, thereby reaching the NCAA championship, set to begin at Grayhawk Golf Club on May 28 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

By more than a stroke per player, the Sooners offered their best round of the regional, firing off the lowest final round in the field barring Big 12 rival Texas Tech, which offered an 11-under par 277 to win the regional outright by 10 strokes over both Arizona State and Oregon State.

The Sooners shot a 10-under 278 on the tourney’s final day, good for a 54-hole score of 13-under 851, 13 strokes back of the Red Raiders, three back of the Sun Devils and Beavers and one in front of fifth-place San Diego, the last advancing team.

“Today was hopefully the start of something really special,” Sooner golf coach Ryan Hybl said. “We didn’t play very well the first two days and to come out here and shoot double-digits under par was absolutely phenomenal.”

For the first time since arriving in Albuquerque, all four of the scores OU counted were were not only even par or better, but 2-under par or better.

Jonathan Brightwell turned in his second straight 70. Matched with an opening 68 and a Tuesday 70, his 54-hole score of 10-under 206 left him tied for second in the medalist standings, one stroke back of South Carolina’s Ryan Hall, who carded rounds of 68, 68 and 69.

OU was led Wednesday by Quade Cummins’ five-birdie, one-bogey 68. The Sooners received rounds of 70 from both Garrett Reband and Ben Lorenz, the latter of whom was not even in the lineup for Monday’s first round.

Logan McAlliser’s 74 was dropped.

The Sooners made it happen in style, as each player who’s score wound up counting, birdied the 544-yard par 5 18th hole.

“To get four birdies on the last hole, which is what we needed, is great,” Hybl said. “I’m just so thankful for our guys and the work they put in.”

Sooner golfer Jonathan Brightwell putts during the Albuquerque Regional at the UNM Championship Course. Brightwell, with a 54-hole total of 10-under par 206, finished in a tie for second among individuals. Josh Poteet / OU Athletics

Brightwell had an interesting round, making an eagle 3 on the par 5 first hole, before taking two bogeys before making his next birdie, on No. 14, the course’s third par 5.

Though he made bogey on No. 17, he still closed with three birdies over his last six holes. His birdie at the last, a two-putt from 40 feet, solidified OU’s finish among the top five.

“The guys swarming me on 18 is a feeling that I’ll never forget,” Brightwell said. “These guys mean everything to me and so for me to deliver and help the team out is really special.”

If Lorenz, the sixth man when the regional began, had shot 72 rather than 70, OU would have faced a playoff to advance to the national tournament. Had he shot 73, the Sooners would not have advanced. Texas A&M would have instead.

“For him to come out today with all sorts of pressure and shoot a couple under par was the difference in us moving on,” Hybl said.

Many delivered.

“I’m glad we leave here feeling good,” Hybl said, “because it’s what this team needed.”

