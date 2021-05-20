newsbreak-logo
Panola County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Panola, Shelby by NWS

weather.gov
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Panola; Shelby The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas Louisiana Sabine River At Longview affecting Rusk and Gregg Counties. Sabine River At Logansport affecting Panola, De Soto and Shelby Counties. Sabine River Near Beckville affecting Rusk, Panola, Harrison and Gregg Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sabine River Near Hawkins affecting Wood, Smith and Upshur Counties. Sabine River Near Gladewater affecting Wood, Smith, Upshur and Gregg Counties. Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Wood and Smith Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River At Logansport. * From late Saturday night until further notice. * At 6:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 26.9 feet. * Flood stage is 28 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The Sabine River at Logansport is expected to rise above flood stage late Thursday evening and continue rising to 29.3 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 29 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the boat ramp on the Texas side and lowland flooding into Logansport, Louisiana public park.

