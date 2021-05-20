Flood Warning issued for Gregg by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 20:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 23:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gregg The Flood Warning continues for the following creeks in Texas Big Sandy Creek Near Big Sandy affecting Wood and Upshur Counties. Lake Fork Creek Near Quitman affecting Wood County. Rabbit Creek At Kilgore affecting Gregg County. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Rabbit Creek At Kilgore. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 6:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.1 feet. * Flood stage is 10 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum creek stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 11.6 feet. * Forecast...The Rabbit Creek is expected to rise to a crest of 12.3 feet this Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 12 feet, Expect flooded trails and a private boat launch.alerts.weather.gov