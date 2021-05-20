newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
De Soto Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for De Soto by NWS

weather.gov
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: De Soto The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas Louisiana Sabine River At Longview affecting Rusk and Gregg Counties. Sabine River At Logansport affecting Panola, De Soto and Shelby Counties. Sabine River Near Beckville affecting Rusk, Panola, Harrison and Gregg Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sabine River Near Hawkins affecting Wood, Smith and Upshur Counties. Sabine River Near Gladewater affecting Wood, Smith, Upshur and Gregg Counties. Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Wood and Smith Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River At Logansport. * From late Saturday night until further notice. * At 6:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 26.9 feet. * Flood stage is 28 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The Sabine River at Logansport is expected to rise above flood stage late Thursday evening and continue rising to 29.3 feet Sunday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 29 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the boat ramp on the Texas side and lowland flooding into Logansport, Louisiana public park.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
County
De Soto Parish, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Texas Flooding#Louisiana Flooding#Shelby Counties#Smith Counties#Flood Stage#Louisiana Public Park#Sabine River#Upshur Counties#Severity#Longview#Caution#Panola#Target Area#Riverbanks#Shv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Caddo Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caddo, De Soto, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 11:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Caddo; De Soto; Sabine SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DE SOTO...SOUTHWESTERN CADDO AND NORTHWESTERN SABINE PARISHES...SOUTHEASTERN PANOLA...EAST CENTRAL NACOGDOCHES...SHELBY AND NORTHERN SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM CDT At 1213 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Deberry to 8 miles northwest of Joaquin to near Tenaha to 6 miles northeast of Martinsville to Melrose. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Center, Mansfield, San Augustine, Stonewall, Logansport, Tenaha, Joaquin, Melrose, Patroon, Martinsville, Bland Lake, Neuville, Shelbyville, Chireno, Huxley, South Mansfield, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet and Stanley.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine; Webster; Winn FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, De Soto, Webster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 15:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; De Soto; Webster The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Webster Parish in northwestern Louisiana North central De Soto Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southwestern Bienville Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 344 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Shreveport, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shreveport, Bossier City, Stonewall, Ringgold, Jamestown, Curtis, Caspiana, Lake Bistineau South, Taylortown, Elm Grove, Plum Orchard Landing, Koran, Keithville, Robson, Mc Dade, Forbing and Sligo. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, De Soto, Natchitoches, Red River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 10:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; De Soto; Natchitoches; Red River SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL DE SOTO...RED RIVER NORTHWESTERN NATCHITOCHES...SOUTHEASTERN CADDO...SOUTHWESTERN BIENVILLE AND SOUTHERN BOSSIER PARISHES UNTIL 715 PM CDT At 636 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Mansfield, moving southeast at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Coushatta, Martin, South Mansfield, Hall Summit, Ashland, Castor, Grand Cane, Edgefield, Carmel, Lake End, Grand Bayou, Kingston, Hanna, Loggy Bayou, Ninock, Crichton, Reeds Store, Armistead and Ajax.
Caddo Parish, LAweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Caddo, De Soto, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Caddo; De Soto; Sabine LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Through 7:00 AM CDT Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bienville, De Soto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 12:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for north central and northwestern Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bienville; De Soto; Natchitoches; Red River; Sabine The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern De Soto Parish in northwestern Louisiana Red River Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northern Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana South central Bienville Parish in northwestern Louisiana North central Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana * Until 1245 PM CDT. * At 1204 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Mansfield to near Converse, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Coushatta, Campti, Allen, Oak Grove, Pleasant Hill, Martin, Clarence, Goldonna, Hall Summit, Saline, Ashland, Edgefield, Powhatan, Carmel, Lake End, Grand Bayou, Hanna, Loggy Bayou and Pelican. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bienville Parish, LAweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 14:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Caldwell; Claiborne; De Soto; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Red River; Sabine; Union; Webster; Winn LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph are expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.