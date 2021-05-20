newsbreak-logo
Rice County, MN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rice by NWS

 10 hours ago

Effective: 2021-05-19 19:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Rice A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN RICE COUNTY At 812 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Faribault, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Dundas around 825 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Northfield and Webster. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN

