Landon Biedelschies struck out nine to keep Canfield undefeated with a 4-2 victory over Howland on Wednesday. Salem senior Lane Rhodes threw a no-hitter with seven strikeouts in a senior night victory over West Branch. Sophomore Gavin Wilms hit a double in the first inning to score all three bases, then himself, after an error from the West Branch fielder. That was all Salem needed to score to get the win.