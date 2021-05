The search for a new city manager is almost complete. City Council recently selected Forrest H. Neuerburg and Taylour R.B. Tedder as the two finalists. Both have a variety of experience and would bring different perspectives and strengths to the job. To help the community get to know Neuerburg and Tedder, the Boulder City Review recently asked them questions about why they wanted to work in town, their thoughts on historic preservation and how they plan to work with the community.