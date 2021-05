Luke Cole recorded two goals and two assists to lead Lenape, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a come-from-behind victory over Washington Township, 9-7, in Sewell. “We were creating our opportunities, but just not finishing,” said Lenape head coach Bill Sutphin after the win. “Washington Township, in the first half, they had good looks that they executed on, and we didn’t.”