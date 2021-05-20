newsbreak-logo
Gambling

State's 30-Year Gambling Deal Gives Seminole Tribe Exclusive Rights To Sports Betting

 16 hours ago

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) - Florida lawmakers are on their way home after approving a massive, 30-year gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The approval came despite concerns about its length and the payout. Democrats tried unsuccessfully to shorten the 30-year deal to 15 or 20. "It's... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...

Florida State
Forbes

Florida’s Gambling Compact Set Up To Fail? Federal Rejection Of Mobile Sports Betting Likely To Trigger A Tribal Monopoly

When the Florida Legislature convenes next week for a special session, lawmakers will be asked to approve a new tribal-state gambling compact that veers decidedly and aggressively across tribal borders. The new compact gives the Seminole Tribe of Florida— the largest tribal gaming operator in the United States—exclusive control over all sports betting conducted statewide, including over mobile devices (regardless of the bettor’s location) and at licensed racetracks and jai-alai facilities located well beyond tribal borders. This arrangement, however, brazenly flouts the 1988 federal law which allows states and Indian tribes to enter into compacts for Class III gaming activities, such as sports betting. That federal law—known as the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (or “IGRA” for short)—mandates that any gaming activities authorized under a state-tribal gaming compact occur only “on Indian lands,” which is specifically defined by IGRA to mean “all lands within the limits of any Indian reservation” or any lands held in trust by the United States for the benefit of any Indian tribe. The new compact, however, authorizes an extensive amount of gambling off tribal lands, such as every online sports bet (unless the customer is physically located on Indian lands) and all sports wagers placed from betting windows or kiosks physically located at licensed pari-mutuel facilities.
Gambling

The Wrap: Sports betting is the Achilles Heel of the Seminole Compact

Every weekend, we take a look at the news stories shaping the conversations in Florida’s business, policy and political worlds. Here’s this weekend’s Capitolist wrap-up, which we call “The Wrap.”. In the year 2051, we’ll have flying cars and still have a year left on the 2021 Seminole Compact. I’m...
Texas State

Bills to legalize casino gambling, sports betting stall in Texas Legislature

AUSTIN — Hopes that lawmakers would give voters the choice to legalize gambling in Texas just aren’t in the cards this year. Despite gambling interests throwing millions of dollars and dozens of lobbyists at the effort, lawmakers who authored bills to bring casinos and sports betting to Texas said they won’t become law this year. Dallas was, and remains, a top target for a casino destination resort.
Florida State

Florida lawmakers consider gambling pact with Seminole Tribe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature opened a special session on Monday to consider an agreement signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with the Seminole Tribe that could legalize sports gambling and bring the state billions of dollars in revenue. The session opened little more than two weeks after...
Gambling

No Casinos poll shows Floridians leery of gaming deal with Seminole Tribe

Floridians want the final say on the gaming deal signed late last month by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida, according to a new poll commissioned by opponents of gambling expansion in Florida. A lopsided majority of 76% surveyed believe voters should have the final say, compared...
Florida State

Governor agrees to gaming deal with Seminole Tribe

Gov. Ron DeSantis has agreed to a historic gaming compact between the State of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida, the governor’s office announced April 23. The agreement would generate a minimum of $2.5 billion in new revenue for the state over the next five years and an estimated $6 billion through 2030, according to a news release.
Washington State

Washington Tribe Agrees to Sports Betting Compact

The Suquamish Tribe is the latest of two Washington tribes to reach a sports betting agreement with the state gambling commission. The commission expects more tribes to follow suit. The Washington Indian Gaming Association’s Executive Director Rebecca George said in a statement: “Today’s announcement that the Suquamish Tribe is the...
Airway Heights, WA

State moving forward with plans to allow sports gambling

State gambling officials and the Kalispel Tribe of Indians have reached an agreement that would allow sports gambling to occur at Northern Quest Resort. A tribal spokesman said Tuesday the move is one of the biggest developments for the Kalispel Tribe since it first got approval in 1998 to build Northern Quest.
Gambling

Louisiana Sports Betting Takes Another Step Forward in the State House

Representative John Stefanski was the author of this bill, and in a quote provided by Businessreport.com, he simply said “The People Spoke” when asked about the bill. It is nice to see that the State Congress is trying to act with more haste than it did with daily fantasy sports in regards to setting up the guidelines and getting it launched following the vote to legalize.
Gambling

Seminoles Release Advertisement Touting Proposed Gambling Deal

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected. The ad flashes scenes of sparkling Florida waters across the screen while an announcer lists...
Florida State

Florida voters should decide whether to bet on sports gambling

A special legislative session dealing with the gambling compact begins Monday. Gamblers will be able to place bets any time anywhere from their phones. There are about 10 million gambling addicts in the U.S. Many more are on the way. The way Floridians engage with sports is about to be...
Washington State
KREM2

Kalispel Tribe reaches tentative agreement with state to allow sports betting

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Gambling Commission announced Tuesday it reached a tentative agreement with the Kalispel Tribe of Indians to allow sports gambling. The amendment to the tribe’s Class III gaming compact allows the tribe and state the ability to address the legislature’s primary sports wagering policy concerns, like licensing, agency funding, regulation, criminal enforcement, money laundering, sport integrity and responsible and problem gambling.