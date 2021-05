Valparaiso, Indiana, Woodridge, Illinois, Troy, Wisconsin, and Palos Park, Illinois. We offer positions from Camp Counselors to Health Supervisors to Food Service Staff. Our day and resident camps are a place where energetic and passionate staff come together to provide a safe and positive learning environment for young girls. At Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana camps, we have a wide variety of opportunities for you. Campers and staff alike spend the summer outdoors, trying new activities, gaining independence, and building long-lasting relationships. Please use the link below to search which role is best suited for you.