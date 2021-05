Kendall Rogers and Aaron Fitt are the coeditors of D1Baseball.com — total experts in all things NCAA baseball. I talked to them both ahead of the 2021 season to find out the biggest storylines, break down their rankings and get some way too early predictions (see our last conversation here). Now, we are nearing the end of the season and I wanted to talk to them again to get their take on the biggest questions to be answered in the last days of the 2021 regular season, and some huge predictions for Omaha.