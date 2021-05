Design duo Robert and Cortney Novogratz, known collectively as The Novogratz, are not ones to shy away from color or whimsy—or a little chaos for that matter. The husband-and-wife team, who are parents to seven kids, have long been known for their eclectic style and eponymous line of furniture and home decor products, which often juxtapose high and low and new and old. No strangers to renos, last year, the family decided to trade their Manhattan digs of 20 years for a 1926 Los Angeles castle in the Hollywood Hills.