First Virtual Caribbean Travel Marketplace a Success

A Caribbean housing developer is creating the world’s first bitcoin community, where residents will pay for property, goods and services entirely in cryptocurrency.The first fully bitcoin-enabled community will be set in Bequia, an 18 sq km Caribbean island that is part of St Vincent and the Grenadines.The project is the brainchild of real estate developer Storm Gonsalves, who plans to build 39 luxury villas, shops, a clubhouse and buildings with his company One Bequia.Residents will be able to pay for everyday essentials like groceries, restaurants and entertainment in bitcoin, as well as buying their property with the cryptocurrency.The properties, ranging...