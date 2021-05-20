newsbreak-logo
'Let's Play Railway' opens this weekend at Centennial Library

By Jacy Lewis
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCentennial Library is hosting an interactive train exhibit this summer, and it opens Saturday. The exhibit “Let’s Play Railway” will deliver educational fun for children, bring together train enthusiasts and remind parents and caregivers of childhood memories, Community Engagement and Social Impact Coordinator Megan Buck said. The big train is modeled after the Walthers brand wooden train and railway toys. The exhibit offers interactive, educational and pretend play opportunities for children.

