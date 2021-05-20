'Let's Play Railway' opens this weekend at Centennial Library

The City of Cañon City is preparing to open up the splash pad at Centennial Park again this summer. The splash pad will open for public use during Memorial Day weekend on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. We will be implementing a reservation system again this year and reservations can be made online at https://www.canoncity.org/splashpad. The reservation system will open to the public on May 22, 2021. We have reset our registration system so if you registered for an account last year you will need to create a new account this year.