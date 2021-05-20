newsbreak-logo
Texas inmate becomes first state execution in 10 months

By Erik Ortiz
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas put a prisoner to death on Wednesday evening for the first time in about 10 months — signaling that states are ready to resume executions after a hiatus during much of the pandemic. Family members of Quintin Jones, 41, had hoped that either the U.S. Supreme Court or Gov....

PoliticsWBNS 10TV Columbus

South Carolina House votes to bring back firing squad for executions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House has voted to add the firing squad to the state's execution methods amid a lack of lethal-injection drugs. The chamber’s 66-43 vote Wednesday is one of the last steps needed to finalize the bill. The measure is meant to jump-start executions in a state that used to have one of the busiest death chambers in the country.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Austin, TXKTRE

Gov. Abbott announces end to pandemic-related federal unemployment benefits

AUSTIN – Texans will soon no longer be able to claim certain federal unemployment benefits such as the $300 weekly supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Gov. Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to...
Texas Statetribuneledgernews.com

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

May 17—Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement payment from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott wrote to the U.S. Department of Labor Monday to provide notice that the state would end its participation in the federal benefits, citing a "thriving" economy.
Congress & Courtsswiowanewssource.com

High court won't make unanimous jury requirement retroactive

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Monday that prisoners who were convicted by non-unanimous juries before the high court barred the practice a year ago don't need to be retried. The justices ruled 6-3 along conservative-liberal lines that prisoners whose cases had concluded before the justices' 2020 ruling shouldn't...
PoliticsPosted by
WFAE

Firing Squad Bill Headed To South Carolina Governor's Desk

Legislation adding a firing squad to South Carolina's execution methods amid a lack of lethal-injection drugs is headed to the desk of Gov. Henry McMaster. On a routine vote Wednesday, the state Senate concurred with a version of the legislation, approved last week by House lawmakers. McMaster has not yet said when he will sign the bill into law, although his office said it would happen as soon as the bill was ratified, which could happen in a matter of days.
MinoritiesEssence

New DNA Test Casts Doubt on Guilty Verdict and Execution of Black Man in 2017

Ledell Lee was sentenced to death and executed, but an ACLU-sponsored DNA test revealed that prints on the murder weapon didn’t match. Ledell Lee was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1993 murder of Debra Reese. Four years ago, in 2017, he was one of four inmates executed by the state of Arkansas before it had exhausted its supply of lethal injection chemicals. The 51-year-old maintained his innocence up to the day he was executed, according to THV11. The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas and the Innocence Project filed a lawsuit on behalf of Lee’s sister, Patricia Young, which resulted in the city of Jacksonville, AR ruling that new tests could be run on the evidence in his case.
lincolnnewsnow.com

Abbott: Amount of fentanyl seized at southwest border could kill every person in New York

(The Center Square) – Texas is defending the border, doing the federal government’s job, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, argues, having launched Operation Lone Star to thwart criminal activities resulting from President Joe Biden’s open border policies. While Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued the Biden administration several times over...
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Public HealthNBCMontana

Texas backs out of $300 weekly unemployment payments from pandemic funds

AUSTIN, Texas (KABB) — Governor Greg Abbott has decided the state will no longer provide extra unemployment cash due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor Monday the state will opt out of the funds starting June 26. These funds include $300 weekly payments from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas StatePosted by
Mix 94.1

Death By Lethal Injection: The Executed Death Row Inmates of Amarillo, Texas

There have been crimes committed in the city of Amarillo and its surrounding areas so senseless and depraved that they are spoken of in only whispers. They were brutal enough to meet the criteria for Capital Murder charges; the evidence convincing enough for a jury to convict; and the danger to society real enough that a sentence of death by lethal injection was handed down.