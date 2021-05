Mitch Dye pitched an excellent game and delivered a clutch base hit in the sixth inning to power SHG to a 6-3 win over Jacksonville at Future Champions Sports Complex on Tuesday afternoon in CS8 action. The loss avenges the Cyclones only defeat this season, as the Crimsons beat them at SHG two weeks ago. SHG moves to 18-1 as they head to Chatham on Wednesday afternoon for a CS8 showdown between what is likely to be Glenwood’s Parker Detmers vs SHG’s Brannan Kraft on the mound. Those interested can listen live at 4:15 on Wednesday on Sportsradio1450 92.3 FM or 1450 AM to Jim Ruppert and Tim Schweizer.