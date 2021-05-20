Clipboard 5/20/21
Car/truck show: Mayfield Hose Company eighth annual car and pickup truck show, Sunday (rain date, June 13), 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 900 Maple St., all antique, classic, custom and muscle cars, street rods and pick-up trucks welcome, 50/50 chances, theme baskets, trophies awarded, music of the '50s and '60s, food and refreshments available for purchase, no pets allowed near show cars, no alcoholic beverages allowed on grounds, no bicycles, skateboards or pop-ups; Joe, 570-840-0918.