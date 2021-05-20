Clipboard 5/20/21

newsbreak-logo
Car/truck show: Mayfield Hose Company eighth annual car and pickup truck show, Sunday (rain date, June 13), 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 900 Maple St., all antique, classic, custom and muscle cars, street rods and pick-up trucks welcome, 50/50 chances, theme baskets, trophies awarded, music of the ‘50s and ‘60s, food and refreshments available for purchase, no pets allowed near show cars, no alcoholic beverages allowed on grounds, no bicycles, skateboards or pop-ups; Joe, 570-840-0918.

Scranton Times

Missing a bike in Scranton? The police might have it

If anyone lost a bicycle in recent years in Scranton, there's a possibility the police have it. Capt. Dennis Lukasewicz said the police department has more than 40 bicycles in storage — many of them likely stolen and dumped or simply abandoned — and they're looking for the owners before June 1, when they'll get rid of them.
Scranton Times

Restaurants adapt to capacity change

Jay Velar, owner of the Railyard Bar & Restaurant, reconfigured the upper-level patio area in preparation for the end of dining restrictions. Beginning May 31, Velar will be able to see the plans for his business on Jefferson Avenue in Scranton come to fruition. “We have a full-service bar up...
WGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...
Scranton Times

Ketchup packets in short supply

Add another product to the list of goods in short supply: ketchup. As more people placed takeout orders throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants saw their stockpile of ketchup packets shrink. Many eateries allowed to offer indoor dining also moved away from having bottles on the table in favor of the small, individual items.
Scranton Times

Births 5/17/21

ALLEGRUCCI: A son, May 10, to Jonathan and Julie Conserette Allegrucci, Scott Twp. BOLTON: A son, May 8, to Logan Bolton and Melody Tonart, Scranton. CONNOLLY: A son, May 7, to Guy and Kasey Hadley Connolly, Roaring Brook Twp. EAKLE: A daughter, May 14, to William Eakle and Jamie Schoonmaker,...
New Scranton mural unveiled

SCRANTON, Pa. — Zummo's Cafe on Marion Street in Scranton welcomed customers to its lawn to take in its newest addition - a mural recently completed by artist Manon Riley and the Northeast Art Project. "I was given a rough idea from Zummo's, they gave me just a quick sketch...
'Eco-Walk' along the Lackawanna River

OLD FORGE, Pa. — The banks of the Lackawanna River in Old Forge became a living classroom on Sunday morning. The Lackawanna River Conservation Association hosted one of its Eco walks here at the Holly Ridge preserve in the borough. Visitors were taken on a two-hour walk and talk -...
tricountyindependent.com

Diocese of Scranton updates protocols for the celebration of public Masses

The Diocese of Scranton today issued revised guidelines concerning the celebration of public Masses in its 11 counties, effective immediately. The changes come after the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or keep physical distancing in most settings.
Scranton Times

As Brood X cicadas emerge, Northeast Pa. awaits their arrival

Periodical cicadas belonging to what is known as Brood X have started emerging after 17 years underground across a broad swath of their 15-state range, raising the prospect the scary-looking but harmless insects will appear in Northeast Pennsylvania in the coming weeks or possibly days. Cicada watchers say cooler spring...
Scranton Times

Mural underway along Carbondale stretch of river trail

Ryan Hnat took a can of spray paint to an old bridge abutment along the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail in Carbondale, bringing new life to a piece of local history. Through a partnership with Valley in Motion, the Northeast Art Project founder recently began working on a mural with three other artists at the John Street trailhead as a tribute to the city’s booming anthracite mining and railroad days.
Scranton Times

Lindsey Palermo and Jonathan Bryant

Announcement is made of the engagement and upcoming wedding of Lindsey Palermo to Jonathan Bryant, both of Throop. The bride-elect is the daughter of Juanita and Robert Palermo, Scranton. The prospective bridegroom is the son of Marianne Bryant, Throop, and David Bryant, Scranton. The wedding is set for June 5...
Scranton Times

Lackawanna County Court Notes

Agostinho and Eliana Linhares to Jason and Jennifer Shrive; two parcels in Scranton for $349,900. Khamsone S. Phouthavong and Phonesouda Souriyavong to Avelino Huerta; a property at 1144 Academy St., Scranton, for $60,000. One to Build LLC, South Abington Twp., to Amanda Gazoo, Dunmore; a property in South Abington Twp....
Scranton Times

90 Years Ago - Scranton man rounded up in booze raid in Baltimore

U.S. Commissioner J. Frank Supplee of Baltimore granted hearings to 14 men who were taken into custody by federal customs and prohibition agents following a raid on the operation of the Chesapeake Bay Run Ring. One of the 14 men was Thomas Krutell, of Scranton, who was employed as a...
Peace Officers Memorial Day commemorated in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Law enforcement members took part in a ceremony in downtown Scranton. May 15 is Peace Officers Memorial Day, a time to pay tribute to officers who died or were disabled in the line of duty. More than two dozen police officers, state troopers, police chiefs, sheriffs, and...
Scranton Times

Lackawanna County, Scranton housing authorities accepting housing voucher applications

Lackawanna County and Scranton housing authorities are accepting applications for Section 8 housing vouchers, but deadlines to apply are fast approaching. The County of Lackawanna Housing Authority will accept applications postmarked by Friday, said executive director Patrick Padula. The Scranton Housing Authority has not set a deadline, but expects to shut down the program once it receives about 500 applications. It received 403 as of Tuesday, said Gary Pelucacci, executive director.
WOLF

Lackawanna Co. library launches seed library

PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WOLF) — If you are thinking of growing a garden this summer, you may want to stop by the Valley Community Library. Today it launched its new seed library. It will allow people to have access to seeds at no cost. The library is asking anyone who...