Michigan football is heading into the summer with the picture of who its top players are on offense becoming clearer coming out of spring ball. As head coach Jim Harbaugh well knows, it all starts at quarterback, and there are some exciting possibilities surrounding the Wolverines' 2021 signal-callers. That begins with redshirt freshman Cade McNamara, who completed 43 of his 71 pass attempts last season for 425 yards and five touchdowns, and helped lead the Maize and Blue to a comeback victory in triple-overtime at Rutgers.